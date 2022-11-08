KISD

Killeen ISD school buses were seen in this file photo from 2016.

 Herald | File

New electric school buses may be on the way to the Killeen school district after it was awarded a $9.8 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In a discussion during Tuesday’s Killeen Independent School District board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley provided an update on the district’s EPA electric bus grant.

Killeen ISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley addressed the school board Tuesday regarding the EPA's newly awarded $9.8 million electric bus grant.

