New electric school buses may be on the way to the Killeen school district after it was awarded a $9.8 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In a discussion during Tuesday’s Killeen Independent School District board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley provided an update on the district’s EPA electric bus grant.
Bradley said the “wonderful grant” is enough to cover the cost of 25 new electric buses estimated at $225,000 each.
“They are quite expensive but this grant more than covers that amount,” Bradley told the board on Tuesday.
For every new electric bus the district agrees to purchase with the grant funding, Bradley said the district has to identify specific old buses they will replace.
“It truly is a replacement of those buses,” she said, adding that the buses the district has identified range from 2002 to 2010 models.
The grant, she said, will cover the construction of 25 charging stations to be installed at the district’s Sheridan Transportation complex on Trimmier Road.
Each bus is expected to have a travel distance of 100-200 miles per charge.
“Most are saying about 150 miles; so they will have to stay local,” Bradley said in response to a question from board member JoAnn Purser regarding mileage.
Board member Oliver Mintz raised concerns about the long-term feasibility of the electric buses in terms of maintenance costs the district may incur down the road.
Five years from now, Mintz said the district may find “it may be not such a great thing.”
Deputy Superintendent Bradley told Mintz the district still has time to make a final decision regarding the electric buses.
“Until we actually make the purchase, we’re not committed to it,” she said. “We have some time to learn a lot more about it.”
Once purchased, Bradley said, the district must agree to keep the electric buses for five years.
“There are many school districts in Texas going to electric buses,” she said. “Austin ISD hopes to have 100% electric fleet by 2025 and several down in the Houston area have started replacing their fleet.”
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district is “cautiously optimistic” about the electric bus grant program.
“We look at it as a win-win unless proven otherwise,” he said.
