The Central Texas College Continuing Education Department is currently registering for a variety of exercise classes to be offered in March. The schedule includes several new classes and existing one for people of all fitness levels.
Two of the new classes are Strong 30® and Total Body. The first is a revolutionary 30-minute, high-intensity, full-body workout. Each cardio- and muscle-conditioning move is synced to music. Instead of counting reps, students will train to the beat which will help allow them to push past their limits and burn more calories. The class is Thursdays, March 5 through April 2 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $15.
Total Body will help exercisers get their heart rate up and strengthen muscles. The class includes the use of weights, strength bands and circuit machines to combine strength and cardio exercises to melt fat, improve body definition and increase energy levels throughout the day. The class is Tuesday/Thursday, March 19 through April 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost is $39.
A returning favorite is Core Strength and Conditioning. The class enables students to develop the body uniformly while toning muscles and gaining flexibility. The workout includes a mixture of light weight resistance, cardio and Pilates. The class meets each Friday from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., March 20 through May 1. The cost is $35.
Another new class is Hoop Dance. “Hooping” is a low-impact, full body aerobic workout that can build strength and flexibility, improve memory and focus and promote balance from the inside out. The class meets Monday/Wednesday, March 16 through April 8 from 9 to 10 a.m. An evening option is available Tuesday/Thursday, March 17 through April 9, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. the cost for either class is $45.
Several water classes are also available. First is Aqua Aerobics with Kat which is a low-impact workout. Students work at their own pace using water weights, kick boards, aerobic exercise, Pilates and yoga in the pool. The class is designed to increase one’s endurance level and body toning. Now swimming skills are necessary. The class is Monday/Wednesday, March 25 through April 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost is $39.
Kat also teaches Aqua Spin which is an aerobic workout using pool noodles and jog belts to suspend the body in six-feet-deep water. It is designed to tone the legs, buttocks, abdomen and arms. The class meets Fridays March 20 through May 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $39.
Water Aerobics with Judy is for those 50 years and older. Easy-to-follow water aerobic exercise routines will improve cardiovascular conditioning, body tone, strength and flexibility which will lead to better muscular endurance and balance. The class meets Tuesday/Thursday, April 16 through May 26, from 9 to 10 a.m. the cost is $29.
To register for these and other Continuing Education classes, call CTC at 254-526-1586 or visit www.ctcd.edu/ce for a complete schedule and more information.
