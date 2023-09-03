One of the great Killeen ISD traditions associated with the start of school is the marching band showcase Spirit Spectacular.
The longtime band show began 45 years ago at Ellison High School as a culminating summer band camp showoff for parents.
From a summer band camp showcase, Spirit Spectacular grew to include the crosstown Killeen Roo Band and middle school bands.
Since Shoemaker and Harker Heights high schools expanded to four-year high schools in 2000, it’s been an all-KISD high school band show. A year ago, the opening of Chaparral High School brought it to five bands.
This year, the end-of-summer show proves to be even bigger, louder and more spectacular than ever.
The high school band show is merging with the Middle School Extravaganza (MSX), which features KISD’s middle school bands, so audience members will get to see all the high school and middle school bands together.
Spirit is the longtime Ellison band fundraiser and MSX is the longtime Harker Heights High School band fundraiser.
This year’s combined show is a collaboration of the two.
It is set for Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium. Tickets are $10.
“Spirit Spectacular is a big part of us,” said Ellison Band Director Erik Reynolds, who played in the Screaming Eagles Band in high school in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“We wanted to do something to include middle schools, so we joined with Harker Heights to bring middle school back and do it closer to MSX,” he said.
Spirit Spectacular is usually the first weekend of the new school year and MSX is normally in September.
The later date should take the edge off the heat and will provide fans a more complete look at the high school bands’ contest shows.
“It will be special to do it all together,” Reynolds said.
Ellison junior drum major Jonathan Dominguez said the band is already enjoying a special year.
Their show, called “Beyond the Rainbow,” echoes “The Wizard of Oz.” It is customized for the band’s specific strengths this year, maximizing a strong front ensemble and featuring a euphonium solo, for example.
“We’re delving into the modern art of marching band,” said Dominguez, explaining that the show contains a storyline with several visual enhancements.
“The music is not just loud,” he said, “it’s balanced. Visually and audibly, it will be stunning.”
The Ellison band always includes the Emeralds dance team, now national champions for the second year in a row.
The band is celebrating its Excalibur color guard, which reformed last year and this year is significantly expanded.
“Excalibur and the Emeralds are just as much a part of the band as anyone,” the drum major said. “We really want to make a family with everyone.”
Harker Heights High School senior Jonathan Duenas, the Red Brigade Band’s head drum major, is excited to get to be part of the expanded, combined Spirit Spectacular for his final year of high school band.
He performed at MSX as part of the Union Grove Middle School band.
“It’s exciting to see the young people out here,” said Duenas last year during MSX. “This is our little ad to say, ‘come on over.’ It’s great fun.”
The Red Brigade Band’s show, “Songbird,” features the band’s usual props, dance and color guard and this year is adding a vocal ensemble with choir students.
“I’m excited that we’re mixing Spirit Spectacular and MSX,” he said, “so we can see all of it together.”
Now in his second year as drum major, Duenas said it makes him proud to see the band’s steady improvement from summer camp through halftime shows and contests.
“It makes me proud when we hit that good chord,” he said following halftime of the Knights’ football season opener. “I’ll remember all these moments.”
There are certain to be plenty of moments to remember at the Spirit Spectacular, too, including a combined finale with all middle school and high school band members on the field together for a powerful conclusion.
“I think it’s going to be spectacular — no pun intended,” said Reynolds of bringing more than 1,000 band students together for one night of musical spirit. “To have that many kids together is going to represent the district well.”
