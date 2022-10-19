Skipcha Elementary School students and staff evacuated Wednesday morning due to false fire alarm.
Harker Heights fire fighters gave the all clear for Skipcha students and staff to return to class Wednesday after they did not find evidence of a fire, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Wednesday afternoon.
