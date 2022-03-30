Nolan Middle School students and staff were under a "non-emergency hold" Wednesday morning while Killeen ISD police officers responded to a family disturbance at the Harker Heights campus.
Three KISD police cars were seen outside Nolan Middle School, 1600 Warriors Path Road in Harker Heights, Wednesday morning.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the situation did not prompt a lockdown.
"There is not a lockdown at Nolan Middle School," Maya said. "All students and staff members are safe, we placed the campus on a non-emergency hold for a brief time. This means students remained in the class, which allows the learning day to continue. The non-emergency hold was due to a family disturbance."
She did not say what the family disturbance entailed.
In a "Nolan Safety Message" sent at 11:44 a.m., Nolan Middle School Principal Ashley York notified parents of the hold.
"Earlier this morning our campus was placed on a non-emergency hold," York's message to parents stated. "This means students remained in their classrooms and continued the lesson and the halls were cleared. All students and staff members are safe. The non-emergency hold was due to a family disturbance that constituted the need to call KISD Police to our campus."
