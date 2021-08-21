The day before the start of a new school year, Killeen ISD joined community leaders to dedicate a new school that honors the legacy of a local educator and serves a fast-growing neighborhood in a growing school district.
Tracy Carney, daughter-in-law of the late Pat Carney said family members cried with joy last Sunday as they drove into the parking lot of the new school for the first time.
“She loved kids. She loved educators. This was her calling,” said Carney.
Pat Carney Elementary School Principal Paige Gawryszewski thanked her family and a hard-working group of staff members for helping to prepare the building for the start of school.
“It’s a new beginning,” she said to the audience of educators, students and family members. “We are eager to get to work and to open our hearts to families.”
Teachers and other school staff members will carry on the legacy of an educator who committed 27 years to teaching in KISD, rising to elementary principal and curriculum director.
Superintendent John Craft praised the principal of the new school, hired about four months ago, who pulled together a staff and turned the building into a warm, welcoming place for children.
He recognized school district administrators past and present, as well as architects and contractors. The school, part of a $426 million 2018 bond election, was completed for $34 million, which was $7.6 million under budget.
The school in west Killeen will be a quality learning institution for generations to come and grow into a caring family, he said.
“Tomorrow, these hallways will be filled with laughter and joy and perhaps some chaos,” said KISD Board of Trustees Vice President Susan Jones. It would also, she said be marked by friendship, students eager to learn and dedicated staff members.
The grown children of the late Pat Carney — Rick Carney, Renea Carney and Nikki McDaniel — joined additional family members at the dedication ceremony.
Pat Carney was a teacher at Peebles and East Ward elementary school, assistant principal and principal at East Ward Elementary School and KISD elementary curriculum director.
Rick Carney thanked family members and numerous supporters, as well as the KISD Board of Trustees for bringing to fruition the school named for his mother. He described his mother as a kind, compassionate, passionate educator.
Killeen ISD dedicated the new Killeen Elementary School and Pershing Park Elementary School a week ago and the new Clifton Park Elementary School following the morning ceremony at Pat Carney Elementary School.
