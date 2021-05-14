BELTON — A father and his daughter shared a special moment during Central Texas College’s first of two spring graduation ceremonies held at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton on Friday.
Dressed in matching blue caps and gowns, Krista Helms, 22, and her father, Erik Helms, 41, both graduated with associate degrees from Central Texas College Friday.
“It’s taken me almost 42 years to get here,” Erik Helms said.
After 20 years of military service, Erik Helms said he was excited to set his sights on his original goal of graduating college.
“This was something I’ve always wanted to do for myself, but I’ve always had to take care of my family first,” he said.
Erik Helms graduated Friday with an associate degree in business administration.
Krista Helms graduated with an associate of arts degree and said her ultimate goal is to attain a masters in psychology one day.
“I’m currently working at a psychiatric hospital,” she said.
The younger Helms said she was drawn to the field of psychology because of her love of children.
“I love kids,” she said. “I love the way that I interact with them, the way they talk to me and open up to me, and I can help them through things.”
Both father and daughter plan to finish their bachelor degrees at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
They were among 370 students who graduated with associate degrees from Central Texas College on Friday.
CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus congratulated all CTC graduates Friday and offered some words of wisdom for the road ahead.
“Remember, this is the beginning,” Yeonopolus said. “You have now opened the door for many more opportunities. Make the most of the best, the best of the worst. Keep your standards high. Never settle for anything less than you deserve or are capable of achieving. Enjoy every step you take. If you’re curious, there’s always something new to discover in the backdrop of your daily life. Remember, life is about accepting challenges along the way and choosing to keep moving forward and enjoying the journey.”
State Senator Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, the keynote speaker, addressed the graduates remotely via video.
“Often in graduation speeches the speaker starts out with something along the lines of ‘You are the future,’” Buckingham said. “I am here to tell you, you are not the future. You are the now. Today you start the path to adulthood and impacting the world around you. Every choice you make now has long reaching impact. Never harbor a broken spirit. Every failure is a learning opportunity. Seize that opportunity, learn from the situation, and move on. May god bless you, your family and the great state of Texas.”
Among those graduating were 12 highest honors graduates, over 200 Killeen Independent School District Early College High School graduates, 72 soldiers, three members of the U.S. Navy, two members of the U.S. Air Force and one marine.
Friday’s ceremony was the first in-person graduation ceremony for the college since the pandemic began in early 2020.
In May 2019, more than 430 Central Texas College graduates walked the stage.
