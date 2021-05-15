After taking a blow from historic winter storm Uri in February, the Killeen Independent School District has nearly finished cleaning up the damage and making necessary repairs to the over 40 buildings damaged in the freak storm.
“The amount of work that has been completed is rather impressive and speaks to the incredible team we have in our facilities services department,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email to the Herald.
Maya said the winter storm repairs are estimated to cost the district $2.1 million, a decrease from KISD’s initial estimate of $3.6 million.
Broken pipes, water-damaged gymnasium floors, and water-soaked ceiling tiles and carpets were some of the many problems Killeen ISD employees tackled in the aftermath of February’s winter storm, when ice, snow and temperatures near zero covered much of Texas for several days.
“The majority of the work has been completed,” Maya said.
Some of the last remaining projects — including a gymnasium floor replacement at Audie Murphy Middle School and an art room flooring replacement at Palo Alto Middle School — were completed in recent weeks.
Crews continue to work at Manor and Liberty Hill middle schools, Maya said.
KISD Superintendent John Craft, in February, described the damage to 27 of the district’s buildings as “significant.”
Students missed more than a week of school due to the storm and damaged buildings, but those days don’t have to be made up.
In February, Killeen ISD officials submitted a “Missed School Days” waiver to the Texas Education Agency to allow the district to have up to 10 fewer school days this year due to the severe impact of the winter storm.
