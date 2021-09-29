The Killeen Independent School District will host one last rezoning public meeting today at Shoemaker High School.
Rezoning hearings for Harker Heights, Ellison and Killeen high schools, and Harker Heights Elementary School took place over the past two weeks.
The final rezoning meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Shoemaker High School Auditorium.
If KISD's rezoning plan is approved by the school board, some 2,000 KISD students will be rezoned for different high schools, according to the proposed high school attendance zone map.
The district is adjusting school attendance zones to alleviate high school overcrowding while also populating the district’s newest campus, Chaparral High School, in advance of its grand opening in 2022. The proposed set of attendance zone changes, if approved, will take effect with the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Here’s a breakdown of the district’s proposed school zone changes:
- 482 Harker Heights High School (HHHS) students from zones 241-242, 264-266 and 271 would be rezoned for Chaparral High School (CHS).
- 699 Ellison High School (EHS) students from zones 222, 236, 262-263, 317, 374, 377, 380-382, 384 and 386-390 would be rezoned for CHS.
- 143 Killeen High School (KHS) students from zones 152 and 180 will move to HHHS.
- 303 HHHS students from zones 124-130 and 140-142 will move to KHS.
- 219 KHS students from zones 464-472 will be rezoned to Shoemaker High School (SHS).
- 348 SHS students from zones 318-332, 334-338 and 340 will be rezoned to EHS.
- 71 SHS students from school zone 391 will be moved to CHS.
- 198 EHS students from zones 372, 383 and 385 will be moved to CHS.
- 96 EHS students from school zone 373 will move to CHS.
The school district will hold its last rezoning meeting today before a recommendation is made to the school board for approval on Oct. 12.
For more information on the district’s rezoning plans visit https://killeenisd.org/attendance_zones.
