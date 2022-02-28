A fire alarm at Shoemaker High School in Killeen caused students to be evacuated from the school on Monday.
"All students and staff are safe and no one was injured," according to a news release from Killeen ISD.
School district officials also released a statement from the Shoemaker principal to parents on Monday. A copy of it is below:
Earlier today our campus was briefly evacuated due to smoke in a restroom. The fire department was immediately called, and they have since given us the all-clear to return to the building. All students and staff are safe inside the building.
The fire department is working with KISD Police to investigate a small fire that may have been intentionally set in the restroom.
We take matters of school safety very seriously and we will never tolerate this kind of harmful act by a student or anyone else.
Once again, all students and staff are safe and the learning day is continuing.
