Killeen fire trucks responded to Ellison High School this morning shortly after 9 a.m.
At least two Killeen Fire Department engines were seen in front of the school at about 9:25 a.m., as well as police and other KFD vehicles.
"There was a small fire in a restroom at Ellison High School around 9:12 a.m.," Killeen Independent School District spokesman Taina Maya said in news release shortly after the fire was reported. "KISD is grateful for the quick response from the Killeen Fire Department. The building was quickly evacuated, and students and staff will remain outside until the all-clear is given by the fire department. The cause has not been determined at this time."
She said parents were notified through KISD's mass communication system at 9:24 a.m.
