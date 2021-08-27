Police and fire departments responded to multiple incidents at Ellison High School on Friday, sparking an evacuation in the morning, a lockdown in the afternoon and a flurry of social media posts from concerned parents and worried students.
Ellison students and employees were evacuated Friday morning after a “small fire” occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in a school restroom, according to a statement from the district.
At least two Killeen Fire Department engines were seen in front of the school at about 9:25 a.m., as well as police and other KFD vehicles.
“There was a small fire in a restroom at Ellison High School around 9:12 a.m.,” Killeen Independent School District spokesman Taina Maya said in news release. “KISD is grateful for the quick response from the Killeen Fire Department. The building was quickly evacuated, and students and staff will remain outside until the all-clear is given by the fire department. The cause has not been determined at this time.”
The spokeswoman said parents were notified of the fire through KISD’s mass communication system at 9:24 a.m.
As of 11:08 a.m., Maya said in a statement Ellison students and staff were able to return back to class following the fire.
Neither KISD nor KFD said Friday what caused the fire in the restroom.
On Facebook, social media groups widely shared an image allegedly showing the scorched bathroom stall from Ellison, but neither KFD nor KISD would confirm it was indeed the actual Ellison bathroom.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said he was unable to confirm the origin of the alleged Ellison bathroom fire photos circulating online.
“The Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause of the fire which was located in a second floor bathroom,” Kubinski said Friday afternoon. “There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters and the majority of firefighting activities performed on the scene were to move residual smoke out of the building before allowing students and staff to re-occupy the building. That’s all of the information I have for now.”
A few hours after the fire evacuation, at 2 p.m. Friday, Ellison students and staff were placed on lockdown inside the campus following reports of a weapon on campus. A heavy police presence was seen outside the school at that time.
The weapon-related lockdown at Ellison was lifted Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Killeen ISD.
“Ellison High School is no longer on a lockdown. Killeen police have given the all clear and no weapon was found on our campus,” Maya said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Killeen ISD sent the following statement to parents at about 2 p.m.:
“Ellison Parents, our campus is currently being locked down due to a rumor of a weapon on campus. Killeen ISD takes all threats seriously and is currently investigating the allegations of Killeen Police. Please do not come to our campus at this time. A message will be sent when the campus is out of lockdown. The safety of all students and staff is our highest priority.”
As of 3:28 p.m. Friday, Ellison High School was no longer on a lockdown.
Maya said the weapon threat was a “false rumor” that the district will continue to investigate.
Throughout the day, Ellison High stories filled social media channels as those who experienced Friday’s events shared what happened.
Online reports of an alleged stabbing at Ellison were disputed by the district’s spokeswoman.
“There was no stabbing at the campus,” Maya said.
Following the events Friday, Mellisa Brown, mother to an Ellison student, said more needs to be done to combat school violence in Killeen.
“This demonstrates the rise in violence among young people,” said Brown, who is also a Killeen City Council member. “I’m praying that the students are safe. We need to come together as a community to work towards solutions and not just conversations and ideas.”
Videos of fights and a bloody bathroom — all allegedly at Ellison — circulated on social media channels Friday.
Killeen ISD investigations into both the fire and the weapon rumor are ongoing at this time.
