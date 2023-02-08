Firefighters were called to a Killeen middle school on Wednesday.
“The Killeen Fire Department quickly arrived on campus and investigated the cause,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in response to questions from the Herald.
“This was a situation with the hand dryer on the wall having paper inserted into it.” she said.
All students and staff are safe, and the learning day continued as scheduled, Maya said.
There were rumors in the community that emergency officials were responding to the school Wednesday due to a stabbing, but that is not true, Maya said.
“There was no stabbing at Manor Middle School,” she said.
