COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of eager and sometimes nervous students and parents lined up early Wednesday outside Fairview-Miss Jewell Elementary as the first day of school got underway in Copperas Cove.
Kevin Gaiser was dropping off his 5-year-old daughter, Remi, for kindergarten. The youngster attended pre-K last year and was a little concerned about her first day at a new school.
“She’s excited but nervous at the same time, moving into a bigger school, but everything will work out,” Gaiser said. “Me? I’m gonna cry like a little school kid. That’s my first-born.”
Grades kindergarten through fifth are included at Fairview-Miss Jewell, where opening-day enrollment stood at 520 students and longtime district employee Rebekah Shuck serves as principal. Shuck said after she finished greeting a long line of parents and students entering the building that things were going smoothly.
“We’re really excited,” Shuck said. “We’re so happy that kids are coming back. We’ve been preparing for weeks, and we had an amazing meet-the-teacher night. Parents were so happy, and everybody has just been so pleasant. We’re very excited and grateful to be here.”
Some students and parents were wearing masks, which are optional this year. Social distancing will be practiced when possible. Classrooms and playground areas will be sanitized each day after school, and students will each have an individually assigned electronic device to use for their assignments, officials said.
“They don’t take the device home, but they each have their own device to use in the classroom, so they don’t have to share a device, which helps with our social distancing and to keep things sanitized,” Shuck said.
Meanwhile, Tim Harris and Gemma Harris brought their 6-year-old daughter, Jasmin, for her first day in first grade. Gemma Harris admitted to being more nervous than her little girl, who said she was looking forward to meeting some new friends.
“That’s what she’s been talking about all week,” Tim Harris said. “I’m happy for her. She’s been looking forward to this, so I think she’s going to have a good day.”
The mother added: “I’m nervous but she will be OK.”
Copperas Cove includes 11 different school campuses: Cove High School; Crossroads High School; Cove Junior High; S.C. Lee Junior High; Clements/Hollie Parsons Elementary; Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary; Hettie Halstead Elementary; House Creek Elementary; J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary; Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy; Martin Walker Elementary.
In nearby Killeen ISD, classes got underway on Monday.
