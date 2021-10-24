Five days have passed since Killeen residents and businesses have had clean, safe drinking water after a citywide boil-water order was issued Tuesday.
City of Killeen water crews, officials said Saturday, were working throughout the weekend flushing fire hydrants in an effort to pull newly chlorinated water through the city’s water infrastructure after a quarterly sample, conducted Tuesday by Austin-based environmental consultant, Antea Group, found chlorine residuals in the water to be lower than the minimum required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Residents had to adjust to restaurants offering limited menus, some business closures, and life without potable tap water as the city works to get clean water flowing to residents and businesses again.
After five days under the boil-water notice, how this citywide water crisis occurred, and who or what entity will be held accountable was unclear as of late Saturday.
MONDAY
The citywide boil-water order in Killeen will continue throughout the weekend, officials said Friday.
“The city will continue flushing and testing throughout the weekend, and with the help of TCEQ’s guidance, is hopeful to provide a better timeline on Monday,” according to the news release issued Saturday.
City officials said Saturday the Killeen Fire Department had delivered nearly 30 cases of water to residents and a water buffalo, capable of holding 200 gallons of water, to the Killeen Animal Shelter for animals housed there.
Residents in need of free bottled water may contact the city of Killeen at 254-501-6315.
The area’s main water supplier issued a news release Thursday afternoon warning residents of a possible “bleach” smell to the water as the entity embarked on a month-long “deep clean” disinfection process expected to continue through Nov. 22.
Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said Thursday the entity will temporarily convert the disinfectant in its water treatment process to ‘free chlorine’ beginning Thursday following the advice of state officials.
This change affects WCID-1 water customers, including the cities of Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville, 439 Water Supply Corporation, and Fort Hood, however, only Killeen is under a boil-water advisory.
In a news release Saturday, Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said the city “started to see chlorine conversion occurring in its water system take points early this morning,” following WCID-1’s disinfectant conversion.
Even though all the cities receive treated water from the same supplier — WCID-1 — officials have not yet made it clear why or how Killeen has low chlorine levels and the other local cities do not.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
Per state guidelines, all cities in Texas, including Killeen, must maintain 0.5 milligrams of chlorine residual in their drinking water at all times.
“Disinfection is a critical part of the water treatment process that keeps drinking water free of harmful microorganisms, such as parasites and viruses,” Garrett said in a news release Thursday.
In response to a Herald request Friday, the city of Killeen provided the chlorine residual measurements and specific addresses of where the six sites tested below state guidelines.
One of the six sites tested by Antea Group on Tuesday had 0.02 milligrams of chlorine residual present in the water supply at that time — 25 times less than the state-mandated minimum.
The following six areas, according to the city, had low chlorine residuals Tuesday:
- 4600 block of Dillon Drive tested at 0.17 milligrams per liter.
- 2200 block of Mikulec Drive tested at 0.07 milligrams per liter.
- 1100 block of Houston Street tested at 0.03 milligrams per liter.
- 4400 block of Reese Creek tested at 0.02 milligrams per liter.
- 2300 block of Old FM 440 tested at 0.11 milligrams per liter.
- 3500 block of Barbed Wire Drive tested at 0.05 milligrams per liter.
The Herald requested daily chlorine residual data for the six sites for the week prior to the boil-order notice Friday. On Saturday, Ford said prior chlorine residual data isn’t available for those six sites, except data from Tuesday, Oct. 19, because they were quarterly testing sites.
QUESTIONS
When asked if the city of Killeen would be fined by the state over the ongoing boil-water crisis, the city responded simply, “No” Saturday.
A Friday request to the TCEQ about possible fines associated with Killeen’s boil-water notice was unanswered as of Saturday afternoon.
Over the course of the past five days under the boil-water notice, local and area water officials have been hard to nail down on how the chlorine residual problem arose Tuesday.
“This is not just an isolated incident in Killeen,” Killeen Public Works Director Jeffery Reynolds said in a video posted Thursday. “This is a system-wide distribution issue that we’re trying to get cleaned up with WCID and TCEQ’s help.”
WCID-1’s Ricky Garrett has maintained since Wednesday that the area’s water supplier — WCID — was not the cause of the problem.
“Our levels are still fine,” Garrett said about the water’s chlorine residual levels Thursday. “Most all our customers’ levels are well within the safe zone, so nothing has changed on that front, but the conversion is needed to get a handle on the bigger issue.”
Garrett said Killeen’s water infrastructure could be part of the problem.
“Killeen has miles and miles more lines and infrastructure than any of the other entities and that adds complexities,” he said Thursday. “There are a lot of variables involved, but the biggest thing that differentiates Killeen is its sheer size and the complexity of the system.”
Killeen’s water infrastructure, city officials confirmed Saturday, is more than 75 years old in certain sections.
“After the TCEQ Optimization Team analyzed data from Killeen, WCID #1, Harker Heights, and Copperas Cove, the TCEQ concluded that “nitrification” occurring within parts of the WCID #1 system depleted the chlorine residuals,” Ford said Saturday when asked if Killeen had isolated the cause of the problem. “The TCEQ is continuing to investigate the root cause of this nitrification in the system.”
When asked Friday why the city didn’t catch declining chlorine residuals prior to Tuesday, city officials said the following:
“Declining chlorine residuals are not uncommon especially this time of the year,” Ford said Saturday. “Normally, water crews are able to manage these declining residuals through flushing and deep-cycling tank levels which is a process of filling a tank and lowering it to its minimum operational level. During the quarterly tests on Tuesday, these two techniques did not bring the chlorine residuals back to an acceptable level.”
BOIL-WATER NOTICE
All Killeen residents are advised, per TCEQ and city officials, to boil their water prior to consumption.
“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions,” the TCEQ boil-water notice states.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tap water during a boil-water notice is safe for hand washing and showering, but bottled or boiled water should be used for brushing teeth and any other consumption.
The Killeen Independent School District advises students and staff to continue to bring bottled water to school until the boil-water notice is lifted, as they have since Tuesday.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
