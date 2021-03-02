Five Killeen ISD campuses received the Texas Honor Roll recognition by the Educational Results Partnership for the 2019-2020 school year, the district announced in a news release Monday.
“Clarke Elementary, Clifton Park Elementary, Montague Village Elementary, Venable Village Elementary, and Early College High School earned a Star status, setting them apart as distinguished campuses for their high achievement and student success,” the release said.
In 2019, KISD’s Clarke Elementary and Early College High School earned the title for two campuses; this year, five schools met the standard, setting a new record for the district. A total of 3,490 public schools were recognized nationwide.
Higher-performing honor roll schools “demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations,” according to the announcement.
“These five campuses are a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment to student success that our campuses, staff, and parent community have shown over the years,” the release said.
