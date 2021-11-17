Full-time Florence Independent School District employees will receive $1,000 just before the holidays after the school board approved incentive payments for employees.
During Florence ISD’s monthly school board meeting Monday, the board adopted a resolution authorizing a one-time incentive payment of $1,000 for all full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees.
“Florence ISD greatly appreciates the hard work and dedication shown by its employees, and will continue to strive to maintain an environment in which people are valued and appreciated,” Florence ISD Superintendent Paul Michalewicz said in a statement.
The incentive payment plan comes at a time when school districts across the country are vying for teachers amid an ongoing nationwide teacher shortage.
“Florence ISD is committed to providing the best possible educational opportunities for its students, while at the same time being good stewards of available public funds,” he said. “The continuity of service following the COVID-19 pandemic is an integral part of ensuring student success and continuing to employ existing staff provides the consistency and stability needed to support these efforts.”
The employee incentive payments will be funded through a portion of FISD’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, according to the district. The money comes from federal coronavirus stimulus funding.
“The district decided that timing the incentive payment just prior to the holidays would be a tremendous boost for our employees,” Michalewicz said.
