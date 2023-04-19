Gina Brown.jpg

Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown stands in front of the new school before it opened last year.

 Courtesy photo | KISD

Gina Brown — who was under investigation by school officials while images of a group text surfaced on social media in which she allegedly called students “thugs” — appears to no longer be the Chaparral High School principal.

Brown and one of her assistant principals is still employed by Killeen ISD, school district officials confirmed Wednesday morning, but they did not say where or in what capacity.

Text 1.jpg

Images of an alleged text conversation between Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown and her administrators have surfaced on social media. In the texts, Brown uses the term “thug ville” in relation to what appears to be a school function.
Text 2.jpg

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

(3) comments

Michael Fornino

Great job on the story, Jacob. KDH can't get answers from KISD, it's a major issue...for you.

Killeen residents can't get direct answers from the City Council on their behavior - nothing to see here.

MAJAG89

If KISD has truly "replaced" Brown they owe it to the public to announce it formally instead of trying to hide it by secretly taking her name off the website.

Just say after an internal investigation, Ms. Brown and Mr. Venus have been reassigned to other duties in KISD for the rest of the 2022-23 school year.

MAJAG89

Are both employees still on administrative leave?

Is the investigation still ongoing?

Who is conducting the investigation?

If the investigation is over, were the two cleared of any wrongdoing?

If these two didn't do anything wrong, don't they deserve to have their names cleared?

