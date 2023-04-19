Images of an alleged text conversation between Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown and her administrators have surfaced on social media. In the texts, Brown uses the term “thug ville” in relation to what appears to be a school function.
Gina Brown — who was under investigation by school officials while images of a group text surfaced on social media in which she allegedly called students “thugs” — appears to no longer be the Chaparral High School principal.
Brown and one of her assistant principals is still employed by Killeen ISD, school district officials confirmed Wednesday morning, but they did not say where or in what capacity.
Chaparral High’s website on Wednesday morning now lists Dagmar Harris as the interim principal. The website still listed Brown as the principal late Tuesday, but by the next morning, Brown was no longer listed on the school’s “Leadership Team” webpage.
One Chaparral High assistant principal, Marcus Venus, was also no longer listed on the page Wednesday morning.
“As of today, they (Brown and Venus) are both still employed with Killeen ISD,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email to the Herald Wednesday morning. She did not immediately answer other questions about the situation.
While the district never verified or denied it, Brown and Venus were shown in screenshots to be connected to a text group conversation in which they referenced cheerleaders as being “thuggy.”
Images of the alleged text conversation between Brown and her administrators surfaced on social media about three weeks ago. In the texts, Brown uses the term “thug ville” in relation to what appears to be a school function.
KISD announced Brown was on “paid administrative leave” on March 31, and said Venus was also under under investigation and on paid administrative leave a week later.
“Even the cheerleaders are thuggy,” according to the alleged text from Brown.
The text conversation involves the names of Brown, Venus and other CHS assistant principals Jackie Bridge, Nilda Rios and Tracy Patterson.
Chaparral High is KISD’s newest high school — a $147 million facility that opened in August. Brown was the inaugural principal.
The images of the text conversation floating around social media are missing context, and it’s unclear when and where the conversation allegedly took place. The district refused to answer questions about the texts.
“I’m out here on the other side by the women’s restroom,” according to a text from Bridge at the top of the screenshots.
The screenshots, which appear to be taken with an iPhone, show a fairly innocuous text conversation, but it takes a turn when Brown appears to chime in.
“It’s thug ville over here,” according to her text, which did not say where she was or what she was doing.
Patterson responds: “Ellison AP and I are in the gym. All others are in foyer.”
Followed by another text from Brown: “Even the cheerleaders are thuggy.”
According to the screenshots, the only other person to engage in the “thug” texts is Venus.
“Not too thugged out over here.” according to his response.
Venus also appeared to attach an image or gif to the conversation showing a group of cheerleaders practicing.
Venus then texted three laughing emojis.
It appears the school leaders could have been at a game or pep rally, but the screenshots fail to provide context what the event was or even what school, if it even was a school.
On Chaparral’s website, Harris, the new interim principal has a message: “Welcome to Chaparral High School! We are committed to collaborating and engaging with students, parents, and the community to establish a legacy rich in tradition and sustainable for future generations of Bobcats to experience!”
Great job on the story, Jacob. KDH can't get answers from KISD, it's a major issue...for you.
Killeen residents can't get direct answers from the City Council on their behavior - nothing to see here.
If KISD has truly "replaced" Brown they owe it to the public to announce it formally instead of trying to hide it by secretly taking her name off the website.
Just say after an internal investigation, Ms. Brown and Mr. Venus have been reassigned to other duties in KISD for the rest of the 2022-23 school year.
Are both employees still on administrative leave?
Is the investigation still ongoing?
Who is conducting the investigation?
If the investigation is over, were the two cleared of any wrongdoing?
If these two didn't do anything wrong, don't they deserve to have their names cleared?
