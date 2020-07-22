Texas A&M University-Central Texas announced the appointment of Jeff Kirk, a Lampasas County resident, as the new dean of the College of Education, according to a news release from the university.
Kirk has a doctorate in educational psychology and a certificate in advanced studies in educational research from the University of Albany, a graduate degree from the University of Oklahoma in instructional psychology and technology and an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland in Management Studies.
He served in the U.S. Army for more than three decades, holding every leadership position from team leader to command sergeant major. His final active duty assignment was the command sergeant major at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, where he served as the senior enlisted advisor to the superintendent.
Previously serving as the university’s associate provost and senior associate vice president for academic affairs and the founding dean for the College of Education, Kirk was also an associate professor within the College of Education and has been the lead principal investigator for several local and regional projects designed to inform local leaders on issues related to community services and activities.
“There aren’t a lot of higher education administrators who have the chance to return to something that they love as much as I love the College of Education,” Kirk said. “It’s programs and its faculty and its students are the best of the best, and I am very proud to have this chance to serve.”
