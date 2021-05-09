A former Killeen ISD school board candidate is shining a light on the school district’s finances — finding the district, on average, has had a decade-long pattern of banking $10 million to $20 million annually in the district’s strategic facilities fund.
During the KISD school board meeting on April 27, former board candidate, and KISD alumnus, Stanley Golaboff, highlighted the district’s practice of “constantly overestimating expenditures and underestimating revenues.”
School board members did not respond to Golaboff’s public forum speech, as it is against board policy to comment on anything that is not an agenda item during a meeting.
“Understanding the pattern is almost as important as understanding how it is accounted for in the budget,” Golaboff told the board. “Surplus transfers are counted as expenditures. By doing it this way, the surplus is baked into the discussion when discussing the next year’s budget and is the proverbial self-licking ice cream cone in reverse.”
Golaboff provided each board member with a copy of his four-page budget findings.
He told the Herald Monday that the numbers he provided the school board members were taken directly from the district’s website.
In fiscal year 2010, according to Golaboff’s data, the district transferred a $46.4 million budget surplus to the strategic facilities fund, which the district has used to build new schools and other projects.
The budget surplus transfers between fiscal years 2011 and 2019 ranged from $7.8 million to $31.2 million, according to the district’s data.
On average, Golaboff found, the district saves, and banks, approximately $20.5 million in taxpayer funds annually. The surplus transfers continued even after voters approved a $426 million school construction bond in May of 2018, he said.
“My interest in the budget was sparked by the 2018 bond,” Golaboff told the Herald on Monday. “I got tired of hearing them complain about not having money. We (KISD) are not poor. We’re not super rich, but we’re not poor either.
“This is KISD’s methodology for convincing the school board that we don’t have the money to pay teachers, bus drivers, aides, and why we need to have a bond,” Golaboff said.
“That’s why I dove into the numbers and quickly found out every year since 2010 we’ve had a budget surplus — it’s not really a surplus, it’s an intentional underspending of the revenue that taxpayers give the school district.”
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya told the Herald the district would not provide a comment in response to Golaboff’s public forum speech.
Maya said, “By taking a conservative approach to budgeting revenues, and sure of, 100% of possible costs, we work to ensure we do not create a deficit.”
When asked how the strategic facility fund transfers were accounted in the budget process, Maya said “It is a fiscal year end function after the audit. Board Police CE (Local): Annual Operating Budget, addresses the recommended unassigned fund balance in the general fund as three months of audited operating expenditures. The transfer is not part of the original adopted budget.”
Golaboff said the district could better use the funds to hire more teachers, decrease class sizes, give teachers pay raises, provide computers for every student in KISD, provide raises to the district’s underpaid paraprofessionals, or revamp the district’s aging bus fleet.
“Why do you think we have an employee shortage,” Golaboff asked. “We’re losing teachers, aides, transportation workers. Killeen is the 800-pound gorilla in the county, we’re the largest school district, we have the largest budget, we should be using all of our resources to ensure we attract the best, the brightest, and the most employees.”
The most telling non-action taken by the district, he said, occurred during the historic year of the pandemic.
“It’s very telling that in the year of COVID, KISD is the only local school district (in the county) that did not give employees a general pay increase (GPI) or stipend,” he said. “Temple (ISD) did. Belton (ISD) did. Copperas Cove (ISD) did. Even Round Rock (ISD) did. They all found a way to give their employees a GPI or stipend. KISD’s answer was to eliminate 155 positions and put more students in classes on average in 5th through 12th grades.”
On April 28, 2020, during the pandemic, the KISD school board approved increasing the number of students per teacher to 26:1, from the ratio of 23 students per teacher, for middle school and high school grades, according to prior reporting.
Although Golaboff has given up his quest for a seat on the KISD school board, he said he felt this budget information was important for KISD staff and the public to know.
“People need to care because they’re paying more in taxes than they need to,” he said Monday. “It’s almost like a chicken and egg situation. If they (KISD) don’t take care of the money we give them to run our schools, they’re never going to convince people that they should be entrusted with more bond money.”
The school district’s proposed $265 million bond, originally slated for a May 2020 election, was stalled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when the proposed bond will be back on the ballot.
"KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya told the Herald the district would not provide a comment in response to Golaboff’s public forum speech."
Why wouldn't the District directly respond to a well-documented charge from a taxpayer? Perhaps they did with bringing a pay raise proposal to this week's board meeting?
