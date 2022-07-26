A former Central Texas police officer is denying allegations of sexual misconduct at local police departments.
In October, Jacob Darin Ferguson, of Killeen, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He is currently out on $30,000 bond awaiting trial.
A June 2021 Killeen Independent School District investigative report obtained by the Herald, alleged Ferguson had a history of problems at Copperas Cove and Nolanville police departments before he began working for Killeen ISD’s police department in September of 2020. Ferguson resigned from KISD shortly after KISD’s Director of Investigations Charles “Chuck” Kelley investigated the officer regarding alleged sexual misconduct.
The officer resigned from KISD on June 16, 2021, and was later arrested and released on bond in Coryell county on August 16.
In a phone interview with the Herald Tuesday, Ferguson said he wished he hadn’t resigned from KISD.
“What I should’ve done was not resign, I should’ve taken the firing,” Ferguson said. “But I was hoping to be a police officer one day... Even if I’m found not guilty, I doubt I’ll ever be a police officer again.”
The terms of Ferguson’s departure from KISD were similar to the district’s former Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod, who allegedly falsified his doctoral transcript.
“It was resign, and get a general discharge where they’d give me a good review in law enforcement in the future,” he said. “And that I’m rehirable at the district, but I had to promise not to reapply.”
Similar to Ferguson, Penrod was allowed to resign, and the district agreed to give him a good review in the future, as long as he wouldn’t reapply to KISD.
In Kelley’s “Findings of Fact” regarding Ferguson’s district investigation, he wrote, “Officer Ferguson failed to reveal that he had been under investigation while employed as a Police Officer with the Nolanville Police Department for sexual misconduct. He failed to reveal that he received punishment for this sexual misconduct, to include loss of advancement opportunity as well as a loss of the ability to work off-duty jobs.”
Ferguson disputes Kelley’s “Findings of Fact.”
“It wasn’t even an investigation,” he said.
On Tuesday Ferguson admitted to not being faithful to his soon-to-be ex-wife, and to “hooking up on-duty,” but said that the rest of the allegations presented in Kelley’s report were not true.
The former officer said the alleged misconduct Kelley cited was due to his ex-wife retaliating against him during a “nasty divorce.”
“There was no investigation,” he said. “It was all hearsay.”
