A former Killeen Independent School District police officer adamantly denies his past employer’s allegations of misconduct, while another officer came forward this week to join those speaking out.
In June 2021, Killeen ISD’s Director of Investigations, Charles “Chuck” Kelley, interviewed then-KISD officer Jacob Ferguson, of Killeen, for sexual misconduct following a complaint he allegedly was “inappropriately touching” a minor. Ferguson had previously worked for both Nolanville and Copperas Cove police departments.
Kelley’s report, obtained by the Herald through a 10-month-long open records request, cited two Nolanville police officers, and the officer’s ex-wife, who alleged Ferguson was involved in a variety of sexual misconduct while on-duty at the Nolanville Police Department. Ferguson claims the allegations came at a time when the couple were in the middle of a two-year-long divorce and a child custody battle.
A third former Nolanville police officer came forward to the Herald Wednesday sharing details about what happened when he tried to report Ferguson’s conduct to NPD leadership.
“I wanted to write him up and do what I needed to do,” the officer told the Herald Wednesday under the condition he remain anonymous. “When I had a question about it later, the lieutenant said that (Ferguson) admitted to having sex at the police department and that they were going to give him the option to resign in lieu of an investigation, because if they’d have to do an investigation the city manager would have to get involved. That is one of the things — if they didn’t want it to be known, they wouldn’t put it on paper.”
NPD’s Police Chief Michael Hatton gave a different recollection of Ferguson’s NPD tryst in an email to the Herald on July 21.
“When this came up to Ferguson, it was told to us that all that happened was that he brought a female into the department patrol room and stayed appx 6-8 min and then both left,” Hatton said. “The time frame was verified by reviewing the PD interior and exterior camera.”
Hatton also denied Kelley’s claims that the investigator contacted him regarding Ferguson’s 2021 investigation.
The Herald asked the Nolanville police chief if discipline was documented in Ferguson’s Texas Commission on Law Enforcement file.
“No we did not; during his tenure at NPD, he was not accused of any violation that would require the department to notify TCOLE,” Hatton said.
In an interview Tuesday, Ferguson admitted to “hooking up on-duty” as an NPD officer but denied more serious allegations of evidence theft and sexual assault. According to KISD’s report, Ferguson allegedly told Kelley he was verbally reprimanded, not formally disciplined, for bringing a woman back to NPD headquarters.
“I will admit I wasn’t the greatest husband,” he told the Herald by phone Tuesday. “It’s true I hooked up on-duty. I admitted to that in court for my divorce; that’s public record at this point.”
Ferguson denied accusations he intentionally gave preferential treatment to attractive women while at the Copperas Cove Police Department, explaining two occasions he let women go for minor traffic violations — one on a woman’s birthday, and another who allegedly was delivering food to a sick friend an hour away.
“Yeah, I was being nice, but I had certainly given males breaks as well,” he said.
The former KISD officer said Kelley’s report did not confirm the claims made against him.
“Neither of those officers had the authorization to speak about it,” he said. “Just because an accusation was made about me it doesn’t mean every officer would be briefed about what was going on.”
According to Ferguson, one of the NPD officers who spoke out to KISD was later forced to resign because of Kelley’s investigation.
“She had to resign because she spoke to KISD as a reserve officer,” he said.
RESIGNATION
Ultimately, following Kelley’s findings, Ferguson said he left KISD in June 2021 under the condition that the school district would give him a favorable review if a future employer called, as long as he promised to never apply for another KISD job.
A similar offer was given to the district’s former Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod upon his departure that same month.
Ferguson, who worked for KISD less than a year, said the district applies a different set of rules to those in higher positions.
“It’s interesting because he said he didn’t investigate the public affairs lady (KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya) because it was off campus,” Ferguson said. “But I get a 16-page report and nothing happened on campus. And same thing with the fake doctor — Penrod. He only had to pay back his stipend, but he legitimately committed fraud. Anybody else — but if you’re the top brass of KISD, you’re safe. She (Maya) got charged with domestic violence, she was the aggressor, and she kept her job.”
When KISD was asked if investigations into Penrod and Maya would be part of the Herald’s remaining documents expected to be produced in coming weeks, KISD’s school attorney said the following:
“Mr. Kelley did not conduct an investigation on Ms. Maya as there was no employment matter to be investigated,” KISD attorney Mike Harper said in an email to the Herald. “Additionally, Mr. Kelley did not conduct an investigation concerning Mr. Penrod’s academic history. As you will recall, the district has previously provided all documents concerning Mr. Penrod’s departure from the district, including Ms. Neyman’s review of the matter, in response to your previous request.”
Ferguson told the Herald he loved being a police officer, and downplayed the current charges against him, placing a majority of the blame on his ex-wife, whom he says is out for vengeance.
“It’s very frustrating and disheartening,” he said.
Ferguson was indicted in October on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was arrested in Coryell County and was released on a bond of $30,000, on Aug. 16, according to court and jail records.
At a school safety forum Wednesday, Kelley declined to be interviewed.
Kelley told the Herald he was “uncomfortable” and that the newspaper’s reporting has made it hard for him to do his job.
