FORT HOOD — In a delightfully messy, cut-and-paste project, fourth-graders used something extremely familiar to learn a concept often difficult to grasp.
Ten fourth-grade classes at Meadows Elementary School on Fort Hood folded actual, donated pizza boxes into place, then designed their own paper pizzas with at least five toppings divided into eight pieces.
The lesson on Dec. 11 showed in a colorful, compelling way what exactly one-eighth, two-eighths and other fractions look like.
“We’re learning equivalent fractions,” said teacher Ashlee Rayas, spending a lot of time helping students cut a roughly circular paper pie.
“They get to design their pizza with at least five toppings,” she said. “We’re trying to add some fun to learning.”
Spread out on the floor in another classroom, fourth-grader Siena Incorvaia acknowledged that the mess of box and cut-up paper was part of the fun. She also decided she likes fractions.
“We’re making fraction pizza,” she explained. “I actually like it. I love fractions. Making the pizza helps me learn more about fractions.”
The excited fourth-grader explained the dynamics of her whole pizza cut into eighths, making numerous possible fractions.
“I love putting the toppings on. Putting the box together was actually hard. It’s better than sitting and not doing anything, which is what I do at home. We get to learn by making a mess.”
The school contacted nearby pizza restaurants and an administrator picked up more than 150 donated boxes for students to fold into the math craft.
“It’s a fun, hands-on activity,” said teacher Jasmine Fitzgerald. “They are actually understanding fractions by applying what they have learned using something familiar.”
“It’s bringing math concepts to real life,” said Rayas. “Fractions often go good with food and everyone eats pizza. It relates to real life.”
