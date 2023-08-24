It’s official — the founding president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas Marc Nigliazzo waved goodbye to the job in Killeen on Thursday.
Before nearly 200 of his friends and associates, Nigliazzo listened to many of them praise his legacy and thank him for his dedication to A&M-Central Texas.
“I will always remember his quiet determination,” U.S. Congressman John Carter said. “He was the man who took the hard knocks early on. But he can be very proud of all that has been accomplished during his time here.”
Carter presented Nigliazzo with a framed Congressional Honor, which will hang in the U.S. Library of Congress.
“Bittersweet” is how District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley felt about speaking at the event.
“There is no bigger honor than to be able to thank you for the work you have done at A&M-Central Texas because of the student population it serves,” Buckley said. “You have done the hardest thing. You did exactly what the Board asked you to do.”
Following his remarks, Buckley read Texas House Resolution No. 6 and presented Nigliazzo with a framed copy.
Central Texas College Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus and Temple College President Dr. Christy Ponce each honored Nigliazzo with their memories of partnerships through the years.
“What a legacy,” Yeonopolus said. “It was the perfect time, perfect place and the perfect person 13 years ago.”
Ponce described Nigliazzo as a shining star who is special to this region.
“He has had a tremendous impact on student success,” Ponce said.
A&M-Central Texas Foundation Chairman Abdul Subhani spoke of Nigliazzo as a friend and mentor.
“He’s about as Texas as they come,” Subhani said as he revealed a new $25,000 scholarship in Nigliazzo’s name. Then, he surprised everyone by announcing a new Faculty Fellowship in the amount of $100,000 for supporting leaders with additional resources and professional development.
“This has been made possible by many who see your contributions as instrumental in providing a standard of excellence at A&M-Central Texas,” Subhani said. “With sincere appreciation to the Beck and Yowell families for their contributions to make this Marc. A Nigliazzo Faculty Fellowship possible.”
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp was up next at the podium to thank and congratulate his friend and colleague.
“This university would not be here without your leadership and contributions,” Sharp said. “A&M-Central Texas has graduated 10,000 students because of you. The majority of whom were the first in their family to do so.”
Sharp went on to praise Nigliazzo for his stewardship and energy as well as his ability to build a meaningful relationship with Fort Cavazos. At that point, Sharp unveiled a portrait of Nigliazzo to be placed at the university in his honor.
The crowd erupted into laughter as they rose to give him a standing ovation. Nigliazzo was wearing the same tie he had on for the portrait.
“When you’re going through it, you don’t think about the awards and accolades,” Nigliazzo said. “It’s just the thing to do.”
One of the last gifts given to him at the reception was presented by Dr. Peg Gray-Vickrey as master of ceremonies. Gray-Vickrey is the Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at the university.
“Here is a lifetime parking pass ... don’t be a stranger,” she said.
