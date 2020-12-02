An iconic bench at a Killeen elementary school was erroneously reported stolen by a TV station earlier this week.
The Buddy Bench, located at Fowler Elementary School, has been returned to its original location and was in fact never stolen, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Independent School District.
Maya said the bench was stored for safekeeping by the elementary school’s staff over the Thanksgiving break last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.