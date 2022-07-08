The Killeen Independent School District is scheduled to be highlighted Saturday evening on Fox News.
Killeen Daily Herald Metro Editor Lauren Dodd will be interviewed live on Fox News Saturday about her work covering the Killeen Independent School District's recent release of investigative reports.
Dodd will join “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” at 9 p.m. Central Time Saturday to recap her findings.
In September, the Herald requested the district release all investigative reports conducted by Charles “Chuck” Kelley, the district’s director of investigations, and former DEA agent.
KISD turned the public information request over to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which sided partially in favor of the newspaper to release more than 100 reports.
The district released 14 reports just before the Fourth of July holiday. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3P4OSim.
