Central Texas College and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will offer free citizenship classes for anyone interested in becoming a United States citizen, the college announced this week.
Classes are scheduled from 9 to 11:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday starting July 10.
Registration is now open through June 28 at the CTC Adult Education office (Room 139A) on the Killeen campus located in Building 559 on the corner of Clear Creek Road and Central Texas College Drive. Registration hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, call the CTC Adult Education department at 254-526-1120.
