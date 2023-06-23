naturalization

Nearly 150 individuals from 40 countries that are taking the Oath of Allegiance to become citizens of the United States during the naturalization ceremony at Central Texas College’s Anderson Campus Center Ballroom Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

Central Texas College and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will offer free citizenship classes for anyone interested in becoming a United States citizen, the college announced this week.

Classes are scheduled from 9 to 11:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday starting July 10.

