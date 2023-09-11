Never forgetting is not necessarily about remembering.

Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski pointed out that the crowd gathered at the Killeen High School auditorium, including many students and soldiers, were mostly young children or not yet born by Sept. 11, 2001.

9-11 Event 3.jpg

Killeen ISD hosted the 17th annual community Freedom Walk Monday culminating with a walk around Leo Buckley Stadium. It was the 22nd anniversary of the 9-11 attacks against America.
