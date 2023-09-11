Never forgetting is not necessarily about remembering.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski pointed out that the crowd gathered at the Killeen High School auditorium, including many students and soldiers, were mostly young children or not yet born by Sept. 11, 2001.
“How can I ask you to never forget something you probably don’t remember,” he asked.
Killeen ISD hosted the 17th annual community Freedom Walk on Monday. Following a ceremony in the school auditorium, those in attendance walked to the adjoining Leo Buckley Stadium for a walk around the track.
The KHS chorale and Kangarettes dance team performed during the ceremony.
A KISD-TV-produced video showed through news footage and interviews with current community leaders a broad perspective of the day that hijacked planes smashed into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon.
KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey praised military and first responders for their diligence that day and every day.
“We walk to honor those who suffered a personal loss,” she said, “to show support for our troops, who continue to protect the very freedoms attacked that day and we walk for first responders and law enforcement who courageously charged into danger on that day and every day.”
The city fire chief, a 27-year firefighter and paramedic, grew emotional as he recalled that day in 2001.
He recalled working in a Memorial Day parade in 2001 as a rookie firefighter and understanding what it meant to remember those who lost their lives in battle. Six months later, he would learn more profoundly what it means to remember.
“I took time to talk to the vets in that parade,” he said. “They were riding in cars and marching, 80-year-old men and women marching a one-and-a-half-mile parade route. Not for recognition, but to remember and to make sure no one forgot.”
“I want you to ask a loved one, anybody who was around who can remember, ‘What did they think when they heard the news,’ and more importantly, ‘How did they feel,’” he said. “That’s how you can never forget.”
Never forget means something different for everyone.
For Kubinski, never forgetting means a series of numbers — 343, the number of firefighters who went to work that day and didn’t come home. It was the largest loss of firefighters in a single event in U.S. history.
He also thinks about the number 8, the number of EMT’s and paramedics killed trying to help people; 60, the number of police officers killed that day; and 2,753, the total number of casualties in the tower collapse.
Killeen High School students, along with the Killeen Police Department color guard, and the KHS drumline led the participants on the walk from the auditorium to the stadium and around the track.
KHS Junior ROTC cadets, first responders from multiple area departments, elected officials, and school district leaders, along with veterans, soldiers and Gold Star Families participated in the annual walk.
At the end, KISD Assistant Fine Arts Director Garth Gunderson rang a bell in memory of those lost that terrible day.
Across KISD schools, many students and staff members participated in similar walks around their campuses.
At Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School in Nolanville, fifth-grader Scarlet Helton said, “What we’re doing today is about 9-11, the people we lost and the people who serve us.”
“All of the first responders continued to pull through,” she said, “and they continue to protect us.”
