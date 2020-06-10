The Gatesville High School football field is getting an upgrade.
Tommy Davidson Field is going to have all new turf for the upcoming football season.
Luke Howard, the head coach and assistant athletic director for Gatesville ISD, spoke on the addition to the field in an email on Tuesday.
“We are very excited about the new surface. It will keep our kids safe and benefit numerous programs for years to come. We appreciate Dr. Barrett Pollard and our school board for their leadership in getting this done for our kids,” Howard said.
In addition to the turf being installed, athletes have been able to return to the campus for limited summer workouts since Monday.
“The first few days have been great for us. Our coaches were anxious to get back around our kids and find some normalcy. We have had great numbers the first week and are excited to see how we progress. We have had 100+ at our high school sessions and 60+ at our Junior High sessions all three days this week,” Howard said.
The workouts are being conducted under strict protocols set by the UIL to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those include social distancing, sanitizing equipment between use and keeping workout stations at least 10 feet apart. Athletes also have to provide their own water.
