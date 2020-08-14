The Gatesville Independent School District officially went back to school this week both virtually and in-person.
Barrett Pollard, the superintendent of the district, said the opening day of school on Thursday went well.
“We had a very smooth day. All of our five campuses went very well. The kids were very diligent about wearing their masks and following teacher guidelines about spacing and hand sanitizer,” Pollard said.
The district did not provide numbers for how many students participated in face-to-face learning by Friday’s press time.
However, Pollard said that based on his observations, there were a majority of the district’s students on campus.
He added that in a survey the district sent out a few weeks ago, around 70% of the students said they would partake in some form of in-person learning. Pollard said they may have had more than 70% of students.
Pollard explained the difference between in-person and virtual learning and explained how families can switch back and forth between the two options throughout the year.
It’s impossible to replicate everything that happens in person like a teacher answering a question at a moment’s notice or an interaction with another student you don’t get virtually,” Pollard said. “Anytime an in person family feels nervous they can switch immediately. However, if a family is going to switch from virtual to in-person the district is asking the family to wait until the next progress report which come out every three weeks so the district can have a classroom and schedule ready for the student or students.”
Finally, Pollard said that it’s very important that the district does not let its guard down and continue to wear masks and use hand sanitizer diligently.
Other districts
Killeen ISD is beginning virtual learning Aug. 17 and plans to allow face-to-face instruction beginning on Sept. 8
Copperas Cove ISD is beginning virtual and in-person learning on Aug. 18.
Florence ISD will be offering in-person and virtual learning with school starting Aug. 24.
Salado ISD is going to begin school on Sept. 8 and offer virtual or in-person learning.
Belton ISD and Temple ISD will also begin virtual and in-person learning on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.