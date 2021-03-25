The head of the Killeen Independent School District encouraged parents to send students to school for state-required standardized testing to help the district gauge pandemic-related learning gaps.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft talked to parents about the importance of State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing at the district’s second and final “Partnering with Parents” event Wednesday night at Shoemaker High School.
“We’re really encouraging not only our students who are in-person, but also our students who are learning online, to go ahead and take the STAAR test,” Craft said.
Per Texas Education Agency guidelines, in-person students in grades three through eight will take the STAAR test this spring at campuses across the district. Remote online virtual learners in those grades will not have to take the STAAR test, but the district is encouraging those students’ participation.
“The reason we’re encouraging it is it’s just one more measurement to be able to identify and see if there are learning gaps,” Craft said. “We’re very concerned, and we want to make sure that students are progressing through the content, whether in-person or virtual, because it’s been a very unorthodox, strange academic year. So the STAAR is going to be one more assessment tool that we’re going to be able to utilize to find learning gaps we need to address.”
The STAAR test’s Student Success Initiative (SSI) advancement requirements, which can hinder a fifth- or eighth-grade student from continuing on to the next grade, have been waived by the Texas Education Agency for the 2020-2021 school year.
Craft told parents he recognized there are a number of circumstances — including health concerns — which may keep a student from returning in-person to take the STAAR exam.
“If a student does not participate in the STAAR exam, they will not be penalized,” Craft said.
However, end-of-course or EOC exams will still be required of all virtual and in-person students currently enrolled in Algebra 1, English 1, English 2, U.S. History or Biology classes.
“The EOCs have not been waived, so students are required to demonstrate proficiency at the EOC exams upon the completion of those high school courses,” he said.
The conversation surrounding in-person standardized testing during a pandemic had some parents questioning whether the district could keep their students safe from COVID-19 during testing.
“We’re going to try to provide as safe as an environment as possible,” Craft said. “Of course, we haven’t lifted, from a public health guide standpoint, the mask requirements even though the governor lifted his. The other piece is we’re going to work to create social distancing in the testing environments for the virtual students who come to the campuses.”
Craft said the district will be mailing letters to parents and guardians in coming weeks explaining the intricacies of the upcoming STAAR and EOC testing season.
