The Killeen Independent School District bus driver found dead last week was a Vietnam veteran who served on a gunboat patrolling the dangerous rivers during the war, and was known for his generosity and kind heart, according to a co-worker and family friend.
A GoFundMe has been set up for William “Bill” Jones Jr., who drove a Killeen school bus for 12 years, officials said.
“Bill was a very kind, caring person,” said Roy Johnson, who is also a bus driver for KISD, and knew Jones for 10 years. “He would give the shirt off of his back. He would even give people money who really needed it.”
Johnson helped set up the GoFundMe to help the Jones family with funeral and other expenses.
“We would have gatherings and discuss old war stories,” said Johnson, who is also a veteran. “Me and my wife have been to his house and had Christmas with him. He would include the other bus drivers and have lunch together.”
On the afternoon of Aug. 31 — the first day of school in Killeen — Jones was driving the school bus that police say failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. During the stop, a student exiting the bus ran across the street and was hit by a passing Ford F-150 pickup truck. The middle school student was airlifted to a hospital, and was later listed in stable condition, police said.
Jones was issued a citation by police in the accident. Killeen police on Tuesday said they had no updates on the case.
Killeen police “were able to determine that the equipment on the bus was operational and working properly,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.
Bell County deputies found the body of Jones at Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday night. He had been shot in the chest, officials said.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday it was still awaiting on results in the death case from the medical examiner’s office.
According to the GoFundMe page, Jones was in the Navy for eight years and served during the Vietnam War.
“I don’t know when he was in the Navy but he would tell me stories about his time there,” Johnson said. “He told me he ran a gunboat in Vietnam and hid under trees and (would) run the rivers at night. He also in the 80s and 90s was a volunteer firefighter for Nolanville.”
Johnson said Jones has been in the Killeen area for decades.
“He got married in 2012 and I know he owned a trucking company at one point because he mentioned that,” he said. “He had a total of 13 trucks that he ran, but he said it was too much to keep up with.”
Johnson said the reason for setting up the GoFundMe was to help with the family with unexpected expenses.
“His wife has Parkinson’s disease and I wanted to help with expenses,” he said. “I wanted to help her and the family. I know as of Saturday the family is still setting up funeral services and are waiting for his sons to come from New York.”
The GoFundMe page has accumulated $1,460 of the $5,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.
To donate to the GoFundMe visit tinyurl.com/y4qqvg63 or donate via PenFed Credit Union with the account number 8179950012.
Ivonne Peña, a former Killeen ISD student who for years rode the bus driven by Jones, also had fond memories of him.
Peña, who is now 18 and a recent graduate of the district, rode Jones’ bus for seven years from pre-K to fifth grade when she was a student at Iduma Elementary School in Killeen.
One of her favorite memories happened on the last day of riding his bus in fifth grade in 2013.
Peña said at the end of every school year, Jones would purchase two gift cards to an area business and give them to one boy and one girl, students Peña said he called the “best bus rider.”
Jones chose her in fifth grade and put the gift inside an envelope with a note.
“He said ‘Thank you for being the best bus rider. Have a great time in sixth grade,’” Peña said of the note.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.