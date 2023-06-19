SpecialOlympics.jpg

Before Tuesday's board meeting, Killeen ISD trustees honored local athletes who competed in the Special Olympics Texas State Games in San Antonio last month. In the center is Sean Roberts who took home a gold in the tennis ball throw and 25-meter wheelchair dash. He is surrounded by board members (from left) Cullen Mills, Marvin Rainwater, Brett Williams, Susan Jones, JoAnn Purser, Brenda Adams, Military Liaison Col. Chad Foster and Interim Superintendent Megan Bradley.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Killeen ISD trustees honored a group of student athletes Tuesday who won gold, silver, bronze and so much more, in the Special Olympics Texas State Games in San Antonio last month.

The events were held at Morgan’s Wonderland May 18-20 where over 1,500 participants came to compete from special olympics programs all over the state.

