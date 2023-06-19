Killeen ISD trustees honored a group of student athletes Tuesday who won gold, silver, bronze and so much more, in the Special Olympics Texas State Games in San Antonio last month.
The events were held at Morgan’s Wonderland May 18-20 where over 1,500 participants came to compete from special olympics programs all over the state.
“The event provided a unique opportunity for athletes of all ages to meet, interact and revel in the spirit of competition and camaraderie,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said as she introduced them before the regular board meeting.
“These remarkable individuals participated in a range of thrilling events, including the 200-meter run, 100 meter run, 4-by-100 relay, shot put, running and standing long jump, wheelchair race and tennis ball throw.”
Dubbed the “Killeen ISD Dream Team,” these athletes brought home more than 30 medals including several first-place finishes.
“Their exceptional performance is a testament to the unwavering support and dedication of the coaches, volunteers, parents and high schools who made this season a resounding success,” Maya said.
KILLEEN HIGH SCHOOL
Calleigh Morrow, who will be a senior next year, was named state champion at the running long jump and earned eighth place in the 50-meter dash.
Emmanual Nelson, a freshman, earned the title of state champion in the standing long jump competition.
Jayian Manns will be a junior next year. He placed first in shot put and earned the state champion title. He also placed fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Sean Roberts, who finished his freshman year, went home with the gold after being named state champion in both tennis ball throw and event and in the 25-meter wheelchair dash.
HARKER HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL
Alea West was named state champion in two categories, the standing long jump and the 20-meter dash. She also worked with fellow teammates to secure third place in the 4 x 100 relay.
Jonathan Peterson also took two State Champion titles placing first in running long jump and first in the 200-meter dash.
Julian Desnoyers, a sophomore, placed fifth in the running long jump and third in the 200-meter dash. He also worked with his team to place third in the 4 x 100 meter relay.
ELLISON HIGH SCHOOL
Randy Finkbeiner Jr. placed fifth in the standing long jump and second in the 200-meter dash. Two other athletes from Ellison did compete but were not at the recognition program Tuesday.
Freshman Alana Whitfield earned a state champion title placing first in the running long jump and fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Kody Parker placed second in the running long jump event and seventh in the 100-meter dash.
SHOEMAKER HIGH SCHOOL
Junior Camren Hester earned two state champion titles in standing long jump and 100-meter dash as well as a third place title in the 4 x 100-meter dash.
Darrian Hudgins placed first in the standing long jump earning a state champion title and finished fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Ramon Rocha earned his state champion title in the standing long jump.
Semaj Holland, a senior, finished second in the standing long jump and eighth in the 100-meter dash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.