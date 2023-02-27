Heritage Hall

Looking out from Heritage Hall's second floor Warrior Hall, left, and Founders Hall to the right are seen. Heritage Hall was dedicated on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, officially opening the building on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

Enrollment in the Texas A&M University-Central Texas graduate school programs has grown by double digits in the spring 2023 semester, according to university officials.

“According to enrollment figures, graduate school semester credit hours have increased 21% for Spring 2023 when compared to Spring 2022,” university officials said this week. “This year spring enrollment totaled 3,804 semester credit hours compared to 3,154 in 2022. Part of this was due to an 8% increase in head count, up to 487 this year from 453 last year.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.