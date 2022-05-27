BELTON — This group of new high school graduates volunteered for a different kind of education experience, and they got it.
A total of 195 Killeen ISD Early College High School seniors stepped across the stage Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center, culminating four years of combined high school and college work.
They navigated the bizarre, unexpected challenges of global pandemic that required mixing virtual and in-person learning to finish the dual credit program.
While Principal Kathleen Burke and valedictorian Devin Xiao and salutatorian Jade Garcia all mentioned the obstacles connected with COVID-19, they focused on congratulating a resilient, determined classready for whatever the future holds.
For 100 of the graduates, it was their second graduation ceremony of the month since they earned associates degrees from Central Texas College May 13.
The Early College High School Class of 2022 has earned more than $3.2 million in college scholarships, the most ever for the school, Burke said.
Since opening in 2016 as a partnership between KISD and CTC, the school’s only principal has consistently reminded students, “it won’t be easy, but it will be worth it.”
Student Council and Senior Class President Shaylin Romero-Jimenez welcomed the class, family and friends and school supporters. “We have grown and changed, and we did a lot of soul-searching and through everything we made it here.”
“It’s exciting and scary, but we’re all on this ride together,” said Garcia, the class salutatorian. She urged her classmates to follow their own path. “Don’t live a life you look back on and regret,” she said. “Most important, learn to love yourself.”
“Always be true to yourself, to your goals and to your path,” she said.
The valedictorian thanked the Early College staff; counselors and registrars for keeping students on track during the challenges of virtual schooling and checking on students’ mental health and teachers for providing added tutoring help.
He praised the family nature of the school, the team-building activities, and traditions like the senior sunrise.
“Many of us sacrificed to come here,” he said, “but we have also gained opportunities that we would never have otherwise experienced.”
“Your high school experience has been one for the history books,” said Burke, the school principal. “The hardships, tears, and changes…have brought you to where we are today.”
The class began the most difficult part of their high school and college coursework virtually. “It has not been easy, but has it been worth it?” Burke asked, turning her familiar mantra into a question.
“You leaned on your pride of Lions to pull each other up through tough times,” she said. “We stood shoulder to shoulder as part of the Lion pride and fought to keep alive the drive and determination that was needed.”
The school’s fourth graduating class was the first to take electives at CTC, the only class to volunteer through the pandemic, the first to host a prom that all could attend, and the first to surpass $3 million in college scholarships, Burke said.
“It hasn’t been easy,” she said, “but when you look back on your time at ECHS, you will see that is has been worth it.”
Class Vice President Faith Meadows said, “If we attack the subsequent phases of our lives with the same zeal and rigor that we put forth in this phase, we will be beyond successful in our bright futures.”
