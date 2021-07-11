Central Texas College and other post-secondary institutions were recently notified of additional coronavirus pandemic funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new emergency aid includes funding to be distributed directly to students adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is now available for new and returning students who have been impacted by the pandemic in any way. This is the third stream of funding appropriated for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).
CTC students may be eligible for grant awards up to $2,000 when they enroll in summer II and/or fall classes. Student aid from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) may be used for tuition and fees or for emergency costs such as food, housing, health care or child care. A separate application will be available for these funds.
Eligibility requirements for the ARP grant require students to be enrolled in 12 credit hours at CTC or have equivalent enrollment status in a CTC- designated non-credit program in the summer II or fall 2021 semesters to receive $2,000. Students enrolled in at least three semester credit hours can receive $1,000 and dual credit students are eligible for up to $500. Students must also have been adversely impacted in some way by COVID-19 and the related expenses/impact must have occurred on or after March 13, 2020.
CTC is also offering an additional financial assistance grant to help cover tuition and fees for adults who started college but had to stop before earning a degree or certificate. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) grant was established to help students complete their degree plan.
As part of the COVID-19 relief funding for institutions of higher education, CTC received more than $2.2 million for emergency student aid or CRRSAA grant. Students who were enrolled in the spring 2021 or current summer semester are eligible for the CRRSAA grant and can apply through July 31 or until the funds are no longer available. This grant may be used for any component of a student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to the coronavirus such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care) or child care.
Eligibility requirements for the CRRSAA grant are:
Students must be enrolled in at least three semester credit hours at CTC or have equivalent enrollment status in a CTC-designated non-credit program; be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, permanent resident or eligible non-citizen with a valid social security number; be financially impacted in some way by COVID-19; and related expenses must have occurred on or after March 13, 2020.
Students interested in applying for either the ARP or CRRSA grant may do so online at ctcd.edu and click the Financial Assistance link under the COVID-19 Return to Campus tab.
