Harker Heights parents of varsity basketball players addressed a lack of communication from the Killeen Independent School District Tuesday following a mid-game brawl last week with Copperas Cove players.
A total of 10 high school athletes from Harker Heights and Copperas Cove received misdemeanor charges after participating in a “riot” as described by the Copperas Cove Police Department. The skirmish between the two teams took place during a boys basketball game on Jan. 18 at Copperas Cove High. Ultimately, Copperas Cove police were called to control the scene at 8:40 p.m. in reference to the fight.
As a result of an investigation, Cove PD said it issued misdemeanor warrants for seven of the athletes. Also receiving charges were three juveniles, whose information will not be released, police said.
Parents
Tamara Thomas, the mother of HHHS basketball player Jerry Thomas III, told the Killeen ISD school board she was disheartened to learn details of the altercation through the media instead of the school district.
“I respectfully request a meeting with Superintendent Dr. John Craft because to date no one in administration has met with parents to discuss this matter,” Thomas said. “No one in administration has contacted parents to express concern for the health and well-being of our children. ... Parents should not learn of disciplinary actions or investigation outcomes via newspaper articles and news broadcasts”
Thomas said basic questions about the incident have gone unanswered by KISD administration as of Tuesday evening. Questions sent Monday and again Wednesday from the Herald to the school district about the same matter have also gone unanswered as of Wednesday evening.
Thomas said the teenagers should not have faced criminal charges for a basketball fight.
“Lastly, I am heartbroken that the immediate response has been to criminalize students,” she said. “Just today (Tuesday) our children were contacted by students at Killeen High School saying printed articles of the mugshots released by Copperas Cove (police) were handed out.”
During the board meeting, Raymond Harris, of Harker Heights, spoke about the injury his son sustained during that basketball game — an injury that kicked off the scuffle between the two teams.
“The incident was excess force,” Harris said. “He could’ve been injured badly. ... Medical personnel supposed to come out to assist him but they didn’t. The referee should’ve called stop and everybody should’ve gone to the bench. I didn’t see none of that.”
The Harker Heights parents who spoke at the meeting highlighted security concerns and asked for preventative measures to keep this from happening to other children in the future.
Ten students were arraigned by Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn and received $3,000 surety bonds.
KISD suspended two players for the remainder of the season and 11 for one game. CCISD also suspended two players for the remainder of the season and four for one game.
CCISD
The Copperas Cove Independent School District responded to Herald questions about the altercation Wednesday afternoon.
CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the district had security on site at the basketball game on Jan. 18.
“Four Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies; additionally five high school coaches in addition to the coaching staff on the court, four high school administrators as well as the district superintendent and deputy superintendent were also at the game,” Sledd said Wednesday.
Sledd confirmed the referees used for the game on Jan. 18 were from the Texas Association of Sports Officials - Temple Chapter.
When asked how the district would prevent a similar “riot” from breaking out in the future, Sledd said fans will not be allowed at home varsity boys basketball games for the remainder of the season with the exception of senior night, where seniors will be allowed a maximum of four parents.
Herald staff writer Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
