“We love our schools!” is the theme for the City of Harker Heights donation drive going on through Feb. 28.
The city is hosting this event to benefit the Homeless Awareness Response Program or HARP. This program was developed by the Killeen Independent School District to assist families with school-age children to meet basic needs.
Heights officials are asking the public to donate non-perishable food and other items. Organizers suggest things like canned goods such as chili, cereal, ravioli, dry milk, pasta sauce and peanut butter are needed. Kitchen items such as can openers, utensils, food storage containers and paper goods are also needed. Basic clothing items can also be donated for children, men and women, such as socks and underwear, T-shirts and shorts or pants in sizes ranging from youth XS to adult 3XL. There are drop off boxes at the Harker Heights Activities Center at 400 Indian Trail and at the Harker Heights Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing.
For more information, email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493.
