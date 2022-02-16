UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Harker Heights High School's secure hold has been lifted.
Harker Heights High School students and staff were under a "secure hold" Wednesday morning, according to Killeen Independent School District officials.
In a notification to parents and guardians of HHHS students, the school said the secure hold was as a result of "social media threats that have been brought to our attention."
A secure hold means no one will be allowed in or out of HHHS until it is lifted.
"We have alerted KISD Police and they are conducting a full investigation with Harker Heights Police," the notification said.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed the secure hold early Wednesday afternoon.
"All students and staff are safe," Maya said. "A message has been sent to parents about the campus being on a secure hold, not a lockdown, due to social media activity. KISD police and Harker Heights police are investigating."
