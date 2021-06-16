The Singing Zoologist, also known as Lucas Miller, played at Carl Levin Park for dozens of children Wednesday to kick off the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s summer reading program.
Miller performed his greatest hits, such as “Anaconda La Bamba,” with the help of a few plush puppets and his guitar, in an effort to educate children about various wild animals.
“He’s a fan favorite,” Heights children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller said. “When we said we could have a big event, we knew he was going to be the one to start it. This was my first concert with him and I loved it.”
The Harker Heights public library, like many across the nation, stepped back from public in-person events during the coronavirus pandemic — opting to offer virtual programs to bridge the gap. Miller’s performance marked the first large in-person event the library has had since the pandemic began.
“It is so nice to have people here,” Library Director Lisa Youngblood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.