Reginald Hodges, president and CEO of The Training Center of Central Texas — a trad school in Harker Heights — testifies before Congress in Washington, D.C., during a committee hearing on June 13.

Reginald Hodges, a U.S. Navy veteran and President and CEO of the Training Center of Central Texas in Harker Heights, testified in Congress recently about a bill that would assist trade schools like his.

“We have a strong need to equip our students with the most enduring critical skills in health care, in the electrical trade and solar technicians,” Hodges, a Harker Heights resident, said while testifying in the House Small Business Committee on June 13. “Our students work at nursing homes, assisted living homes, blood drives and actually do the electrical wiring for Habitat for Humanity all throughout our area.”

