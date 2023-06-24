Reginald Hodges, a U.S. Navy veteran and President and CEO of the Training Center of Central Texas in Harker Heights, testified in Congress recently about a bill that would assist trade schools like his.
“We have a strong need to equip our students with the most enduring critical skills in health care, in the electrical trade and solar technicians,” Hodges, a Harker Heights resident, said while testifying in the House Small Business Committee on June 13. “Our students work at nursing homes, assisted living homes, blood drives and actually do the electrical wiring for Habitat for Humanity all throughout our area.”
The bill — House Resolution 1606, or Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act of 2023 — provides statutory authority for the Boots to Business Program to be administered by the Small Business Administration, according to the analysis of the bill on the Congress website. The Boots to Business program provides entrepreneurship training to individuals including veterans and active members of the military.
The Training Center of Central Texas has been recognized as the top trade school in Central Texas for three years in a row, according to Hodges, and prepares students for careers in the solar, medical or electrical fields.
“As a career school, I would hope that we can obtain from this hearing additional resources for trade schools to partner with local businesses, school districts and trade organizations, because by working together, we can actually help build a stronger workforce and support economic growth in our communities,” Hodges said to Congress. “Additionally, I hope that we can foster more programs that are similar to the very successful Boots to Business Program for transitioning veterans.”
About a week after Hodges’ testimony, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1606 by a vote of 407-0, with 26 lawmakers not voting.
The Senate received the bill on June 21 and read it twice before referring it to the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
“After dedicating their lives to protect the freedom of all Americans, our veterans deserve access to the tools and resources to be successful when transitioning to civilian life,” said Congressman Roger Williams, chairman of the House Small Business Committee and representative of the 25th District of Texas. “Today’s passage of H.R. 1606, the Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act of 2023, provides a path to help veterans begin their journey in starting a small business through the Boots to Business program.
“This will help veterans transfer the skills they gained from their military service to the private sector in helping them start their careers as entrepreneurs. I am proud to see this legislation pass the House and urge its swift passage in the Senate.”
Congressman Jake Ellzey, a Republican lawmaker for Texas’ 6th District, was also pleased with the bill’s passage in the House.
“The military does great at training our service members to do their jobs,” Ellzey said. “They train them to be the most lethal force on the planet. To defend and protect the people of the United States. What they do not do, is effectively train them to be civilians.
“The Boots to Business program will help to fill that gap. This program will help our veterans translate the skills they acquired during their years of service to be tools needed to be successful in civilian life.”
The Senate will need to pass the bill before it makes it to President Joe Biden for signature.
