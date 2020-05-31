Could the property tax rate from the Killeen Independent School District be lower this year? Early estimates are showing that it will be.
“Property values are increasing, the payment due for debt service is very similar to the prior year, so the tax rate needed to generate revenue to pay the payment decreases,” said Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer.
Both the maintenance and operations tax rate and the debt service tax rate — the two rates that make up the district’s property tax rate — could be lower next fiscal year, Bradley said in an interview.
The total property tax rate for fiscal year 2020/2021 is estimated to be around $1.11 cents per $100 valuation. That total is 5 cents less than the current year. The maintenance and operations rate could decrease 4 cents and the debt service rate could decrease by 1 cent, according to Bradley.
The reason for the decrease in the maintenance and operations rate is the tax compression associated with House Bill 3 and rising property values. House Bill 3 was passed as part of the 86th legislative session in 2019 and provided additional state funding to Texas school districts. To receive money from HB3, Texas school districts had to reduce their maintenance and operations tax rate to reduce the property tax burden on residents within the school district.
Taxes Explained
The maintenance and operations tax rate is a combination of the tier one and tier two tax rate. The tier one rate is given to the district from the TEA each year and the current tier one rate is 93 cents while the tier two rate is 4 cents. The tier two rate is mandated by the state at 4 cents but can be increased by the via approval by the district’s board of trustees, according to Bradley.
In the upcoming budget, the tier one rate will be smaller if state or local property values increase 2.5% or more. Bradley said at the May 12 meeting of the board of trustees that state property values are projected to increase 4.01%, and property within the district is projected to increase just over 8%.
With these projections, the tax rate would be a total of around $1.11 per $100 valuation. The total tax rate is made up of the maintenance and operations tax rate and the debt service tax rate. The district’s projected tier one rate would be around 88 cents, 5 cents lower than this current year. The tier two rate is 4 cents right now but the board of trustees has the option of increasing the tier two rate to 5 cents, according to Bradley.
At the May 12 meeting, Bradley estimated 93 cents as the maintenance and operations rate that will be charged to taxpayers for the upcoming fiscal year. She said she is currently working on the debt service rate that is part of the total property tax rate that residents pay, and did not have a number for it, but she did say that she anticipates it will also decrease. The current debt service rate is around 19 cents per $100 valuation.
Past Bond
The property tax rate is a combination of the rate for the district’s costs for maintenance and operation and the district’s cost for the district’s debt service. Part of the debt service rate comes from the 2018 bond program that is a total of $426 million being paid for by taxpayers.
Currently property owners are paying $1.16 per $100 valuation, which is around $11.60 per $1,000 valuation and around $1,740 per year in property taxes on a house with a $150,000 value. With the estimated tax rate at $1.11 per $100 valuation, that would equal $11.10 per $1,000 valuation and a total of $1,665 in property taxes for the year on a house with a $150,000 value.
Tax payments are usually due by Feb. 1 each year, according to the Texas comptroller website.
The bond approved in 2018 is in two parts.
The first part for $235 million was for safety, security and accessibility projects as well as the district’s new high school on Chaparral Road and a new elementary school, still currently known as Elementary School No. 36 being built near Clear Creek Road.
The other $191 million was for the East Ward/West Ward elementary school consolidation, the Pershing Park and Sugar Loaf elementary school consolidation, the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary school consolidation and the renovation of Killeen High School. New elementary schools are being built at all three consolidation projects.
None of the new or renovated school projects are done at this time.
Budget Timeline
KISD must have its budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 approved by Aug. 31. It must be approved by the board of trustees and published in the Killeen Daily Herald prior to that date, according to Bradley. The KISD board meeting closest to that deadline is Aug. 25.
Bradley said a lot of information surrounding the budget is up in the air right now because there are many unanswered questions from the Texas Education Agency.
Some of the unknowns are how students will be educated in the fall, the amount of state funding the district will receive in the fall and what kind of expenditures the district will have.
Bradley did not have estimates for expected revenue or expenditures because the second year of House Bill 3 and virtual learning can potentially change the district’s revenue and expenditures.
In 2019, the district received just over $20 million from HB3 funding because it raised compensation for teachers and other employees, as well as lowering its tax rate as previously mentioned.
Bradley expressed the differences in the budget from this year and the upcoming year.
“It’s really unknown at this point. We are on a call with TEA twice a week trying to get information on changes (with the district’s potential revenue, class sizes and even the tax rate) but we have not been told any answers yet,” Bradley said. The district is unsure what classes will look like in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. They are waiting on guidance from the TEA on how to handle classes in the fall as the start date for the next school year gets closer.
Bradley also addressed the student to teacher ratio change that was approved at the April 28 school board meeting. She said the district is currently working on calculating how much money will be saved from having fewer teachers.
The district’s new student to teacher ratio for middle school and high school grades will be 26 students to 1 teacher, a change from 23 students to 1 teacher previously.
“We’re expecting with the downturn of the economy that we could see a loss of revenue in the next biennium, and we don’t want to cut positions in any way other than through attrition,” Bradley said.
