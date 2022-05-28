If you were to ask Copperas Cove ISD graduating seniors Lea Boal and Chandler Gastelo about being named the district’s valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, both would tell you the honor is “surreal.”
“I have had the title attached to me unofficially throughout the majority of my high school career, but in the past week, all the responsibility and officialness associated with it has rushed in,” Boal said via email in mid-May.
She added that while things have been overwhelming, the title may help her as she pursues her post-secondary degree. She said it has helped her get into college as well as making her eligible for the Highest Ranking Graduate tuition waiver.
After graduating high school, Boal plans to study business at the University of Texas in Austin.
Gastelo, who has been in the top-20 of his class since his sophomore year, said he did not expect to surpass as many peers as he did in the past two years.
“I am grateful for what I have achieved and grateful for all the support that allowed me to end up where I am,” Gastelo said via email in May.
Gastelo said he has plans to study engineering at Texas A&M University in College Station. Though those are his plans, Gastelo admitted that he is willing to shift them if need be.
“I have my plans for after high school, but if God puts me on another path, I’ll be ready,” he said.
On a 5.0 grade-point average scale, which Copperas Cove ISD uses, Boal finished with a 4.98 and Gastelo finished with a 4.83.
Memorable Moments
Boal and Gastelo were quick to list their most memorable moments from high school.
“The most memorable aspect of my high school experience was the two trips I took my senior year with DECA and SkillsUSA to Houston and Corpus Christi respectively,” Boal said. “My senior year was my first year back fully in-person, so I had forgotten how enjoyable competing for clubs and going on school trips could be.”
One of Gastelo’s responses revolved around a sports championship.
“The best experience by far was being able to be a member of the high school Special Olympics Unified Track Team and win the state championship (in 2022),” he said.
Gastelo also named some particular people who stuck with him through high school: Ashton Thompson, Brayden Smolen and Kayla Zamora.
Extracurriculars
It wasn’t all books and schoolwork for Boal or Gastelo, who were both involved in several clubs/activities.
Boal was part of DECA, SkillsUSA, and the National Honor Society. She took several projects to state competitions in both DECA and SkillsUSA.
Gastelo said during high school he was part of football, baseball, powerlifting, track, DECA, Special Olympics and Holy Family Catholic Church Youth Group.
