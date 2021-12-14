The Killeen Police Department responded to a fight at a local high school Tuesday, Killeen Independent School District officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
In response to Herald questions about alleged police responding to Ellison High School, Killeen ISD Communications Director Taina Maya said a fight off campus returned to the campus parking lot at about 12:07 p.m. Tuesday.
“During lunch there was a fight between students off campus, and the crowd from this incident returned to campus to the student parking lot,” Maya said in a statement to the Herald. “To minimize disruptions to ongoing student exams, the KISD Police officers called for additional police support to disperse the crowd. We are grateful to the Killeen Police Department’s prompt response and for assisting with restoring order outside.”
Maya said the campus principal “quickly communicated the factual events with parents to reduce rumors on social media.”
The campus was never on a lockdown or in a secure hold, Maya said.
“Parents are strongly encouraged to contact the campus and/or Killeen ISD prior to posting false information on social media to limit further disruptions to student learning,” she said. "No students were injured and there were no reports of a weapon on campus."
The district confirmed Tuesday the students involved in the incident will receive disciplinary consequences.
