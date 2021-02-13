Determined to come up with a service project to make a big impact, a group of high school students in Killeen managed to acquire 3,000 new books and completed distribution recently at three schools.
Through the national Leaders Readers Network, Early College High School AVID teacher Meghan Gilliam and 22 students received the books, added labels and encouraging messages and organized them for young recipients.
Half of the group gave away books at Brookhaven Elementary School in Killeen and the other half distributed books at Clear Creek Elementary School on Fort Hood more than a week ago. The whole group completed their final distribution Friday at Rancier Middle School.
All Early College students take AVID, Advancement Via Individual Determination, which focuses on teaching strong study habits, notetaking and organization skills. It also promotes community service.
“Our students crave opportunities to give back,” Gilliam said. “We always push community service in AVID.”
She became a teacher ambassador for the Leaders Readers Network to foster service for her students and became personally interested in the organization’s mission to provide books for students.
At Brookhaven, juniors Shaylin Romero and Marcus Lopez introduced the project to each group of students before the elementary students picked up their new book.
“Our teacher brought the project to our school and we all decided to join in,” Romero said. Students spent time during tutoring times and weekends placing stickers and encouraging messages in the books, a process they began last September.
“It was fun to do,” she said. “We were grateful for the opportunity. It feels good to see their faces. They are so excited. It makes it all worthwhile.”
In explaining the project to students, Romero urged students to continue to read and pointed out that they will need the skill throughout life.
In a class at Rancier, Romero told students she grew up speaking Spanish and that her love of books began when she was a child learning English. “Now here I am talking to you,” she said.
“I enjoyed interacting with the community,” said junior Tristian Carnell. “It was great to see their enthusiasm, how much it meant to them. For some of them, this could be the first book they own.”
“I liked when we made the stickers for them,” said Amani Keo, another Early College junior who worked on the project. He said the project was a relatively simple way to excite a lot of young students.
“I really loved collecting the books,” said junior Jewlian Mejia. “It was something we could do with our friends for little kids. It made me happy.”
Brookhaven Librarian Charlynn Loeffler said she was excited to see students receive a free book of their own.
“This allows them to start their own library,” she said. “It’s a book that belongs to them that they don’t have to return. We know that the more words you read, the better you perform in school.”
“It might be the only book in the household,” said Rancier Campus Instructional Specialist Kailani Miller. “It might be the only item that is theirs.”
“As an educator, so much starts with a book.”
