The Sugar Loaf Elementary School community recalled its 56-year history, celebrated its current successes and looked expectantly to a hopeful future.
Students, staff and parents joined administrative leaders, including two past Sugar Loaf principals in a celebration at the end of May as the school prepares to end its final year of service.
Most students and staff will relocate to the new Pershing Park Elementary School, which opened in January and will consolidate with Sugar Loaf this August.
Principal Violet Simmons and former principals Stephen Caruso and Karl Bradley reminded those in attendance that schools are not defined by a structure, but by the people who care and serve one another.
The school on Barbara Lane in central Killeen opened in 1965 in a mostly undeveloped section of town west of Fort Hood Street and Old FM 440 in an area poised for residential growth, Bradley pointed out in his remarks.
The school took its name from a former Bell County community where pioneers worked as farmers and set aside land for a church and school.
Caruso began a 19-year term as principal in 1984. Under his leadership, the school enrollment and building continued expanding along with the burgeoning neighborhood.
From a 16-classroom school with 20 teachers and 250 students when it first opened, Sugar Loaf grew to more than 600 students and 46 teachers and at one time used 13 portable buildings.
Killeen ISD trustees approved expansions that added 13 classrooms and a new library, cafeteria, office space and a PE building.
More important though, the principals and other leaders said, was the school’s culture of caring that marked its 56 years of service through five principals and thousands of students.
Caruso recalled an active PTA that helped host carnivals and fun runs and raised money for a covered walkway. He praised a Fort Hood adopt-a-school partner that tutored students and helped with a popular annual fourth-grade fishing trip.
“Parents, students and faculty worked together,” he said. “They cared for and educated students. They taught kindness.”
Bradley asked the audience members to consider what makes up a school. He said it was more than brick and mortar and teachers presenting information to students.
A school, he said, is filled with students with individual personalities learning from teachers who thoughtfully and creatively nurture them as their unique learning traits reveal themselves. “It’s not about teaching subjects, but teaching students,” he said.
The Sugar Loaf STEM Club presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Cardinal Creed.
Alex Davies, a former student, 2017 Ellison High School graduate and new KISD teacher, sang the school’s recently discovered school song.
The song begins, “Where our roots grow deep and our minds grow keen. Where learning is new, and our loyalty seen. Sugar Loaf School we give this vow a bright tomorrow is dawning now.”
“Coming to this school filled me with so much love,” said Luthy Grambo, the school’s clinic aide the past 28 years. “I fell in love with the parents, staff and children. Even now, I feel the same way. You are the love of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.