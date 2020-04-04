Local school districts Copperas Cove ISD and Killeen ISD are providing online learning services, laptops, iPads and free or discounted internet services during the closure of schools because of the coronavirus.
In Killeen, the district is providing online learning resources to middle school and high school students as well as free laptops and free or discounted internet access. The elementary school students can use the online resources and print off packets to work on from home as well. The parents and students no longer have to go to the campus to pick up or drop off packets, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district. The district is trying to limit exposure during coronavirus concerns.
Just how effective has the online learning been?
The district has handed out 660 laptops to students, and there are around 87% of secondary students using Edgenuity, a secondary online platform. The district has 21,084 secondary students, according to Maya.
At the elementary level, there were 152,000 visits to the elementary student documents on the website over the last week, according to Maya.
KISD serves around 45,500 students, according to the district’s website and CCISD has just over 8,200 students.
In Copperas Cove, 3.5% of the students have picked up devices, according to Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for the district.
Sledd said that “90% (of students) are downloading their assignments through Schoology, participating in video conferences with their teachers including career and technology courses, physical education and music instruction.”
The online learning from the two districts will continue as long as the schools are closed because of the coronavirus.
