Hundreds from all around Central Texas attended the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) College Fair and African American Arts and History Showcase held Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The 6th annual college fair was hosted by IMPAC Outreach and the Making Our Society Stronger Foundation. The event started in the morning and was followed by the annual African American Arts and History Showcase in the afternoon.
The events are part of Black History Month events that will take place in the month of February both locally and nationally. The college fair included recruiters from over 25 Black colleges and universities across the country. Information was available to high school students and parents or guardians about applying, scholarships, financial aid and more regarding institutions of higher learning.
The African American Arts and History Showcase featured educational mini-seminars, performances, storytelling, spoken word, genealogy class, book writing class, arts and crafts and more.
“We’re very excited about the turnout at today’s event as well as the interest from the students and the parents, ensuring they have the information about the colleges and universities represented here today,” said Connie Nichols of the Waco Central Texas Links and Baylor law professor.
Kerry Ann Zamora, president of the Waco Central Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, said it was worth the while and was very happy with the response of those who attended the college fair.
Rodney Duckett, founder of IMPAC and the Making our Society Stronger Foundation and organizer of the art and history showcase event, said that in the past, up to 300 to 400 people have attended the events and he was looking forward to even a bigger turnout this year.
“I like to represent the unsung heroes of Black history and the voiceless slaves from the past and give them a platform and sounding board to embrace Black history for its whole,” Duckett said when asked what his inspiration was behind organizing the events.
