About 43% of the 600 people who attended Killeen Independent School District’s job fair Tuesday received a preliminary job offer from the district.
In all, 261 people received “Golden Tickets,” or letters of intent to hire, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Wednesday.
“These prospective employees will move to the next step of the hiring process and could begin work as early as Friday!” Maya said in the release.
Teachers, classroom aides, bus drivers, nutrition service workers, and a variety of full-time and part-time positions remain open throughout the school district.
KISD’s spring job fair will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on March 5, at Harker Heights High School.
To view KISD job postings visit: https://bit.ly/32YYloB
