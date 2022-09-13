School Buses 2

FILE - Killeen Independent School District buses were seen Thursday, July 21, 2016, near the KISD Administration Building on W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

A bus driver battling stage IV cancer told the Killeen school board Tuesday he is also fighting to keep his job.

Roy Johnson, of Killeen, told the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday he is being forced out of his job as a bus driver after 13 years with the district as he fights stage IV cancer.

Johnson

Roy Johnson, of Killeen, addressed the Killeen ISD school board Tuesday evening. Johnson said he's being pushed out of the bus driving position he's held for the past 13 years as he fights stage IV cancer.

