Roy Johnson, of Killeen, told the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday he is being forced out of his job as a bus driver after 13 years with the district as he fights stage IV cancer.
“It’s just not right,” Johnson said.
Johnson addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting where residents may have three minutes to speak before the district’s leaders. Board members, however, do not respond to individual public forum comments.
“I’m trying to fight to keep my job,” Johnson told the board. “I was told in August I have to resign, or be terminated, or find another position in the district.”
The bus driver said he asked his director to remain at work, to possibly be a bus monitor as other co-workers have done during extended illnesses, but his request was denied.
“I’m stable in my cancer, responding positively to my treatment,” he said. “… Other drivers who can’t do their duties are given the chance to be a monitor.”
Johnson said Tuesday was his last day of paid leave. Wednesday, he said, if he’s not allowed to work, he’d have to chip away at his remaining leave – which he said he needs to go to chemotherapy treatments.
“Five other drivers have cancer, two are going through chemo also, they’re still driving,” he said. “I've had mental anguish wondering if I’m going to have a job or not.”
The KISD employee said not having a job is not an option considering the cost of his blood thinner alone is $6,000 a month.
“I’m out of time,” he said.
Board members Cullen Mills, Marvin Rainwater and JoAnn Purser were not in attendance during Johnson’s comments Tuesday.
The school board went into closed session for an attorney consultation on single-member districts following public forum at 6:30 p.m. The board returned from closed session at 8:46 p.m. No action was taken as of press deadline Tuesday.
Board members Mills and Rainwater joined the board during closed session at 6:40 p.m. and 7:28 p.m., respectively.
